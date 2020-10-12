For nearly two decades, the SPLOST project to build a conference center in downtown Brunswick at the site of the former Oglethorpe Hotel has gone through different machinations. Support for the project has diminished greatly as it has become clear that the project will cost way more than the SPLOST money that has already been collected.
Despite the fact that the money is not there for such a project, city leaders seemed determined to borrow money to bring the ill-conceived idea to fruition. But it seems like those plans will also have to be scuttled as the economic uncertainty caused by the COVID-19 pandemic.
At Wednesday’s city commission meeting, Brunswick Mayor Cornell Harvey asked for legal advice in redirecting the $1.3 million remaining for the conference center project to other projects such as the planned and much needed drainage fixes for the College Park neighborhood.
We are glad to see city leaders looking at what their options are for redistributing this money. While we appreciate the desire Mayor Harvey had to finally deliver what taxpayers approved, it has been obvious for the last couple of years that this project is simply unwanted by the majority of people and too expensive. What may have been a good idea in 2001 doesn’t make economic sense for us now.
Even without the pandemic, there was no guarantee that a downtown conference center would have succeeded. Paying debt services on a project that loses money would have messed up the city’s finances potentially for decades. With downtown Brunswick starting to return to prominence, it would have been an albatross on the entire recovery effort.
If the conference center project is truly abandoned, it leaves some questions for the city: What can the city do with the remaining money, and what willl happen to the Oglethorpe block? If the city can have a referendum asking for permission to disperse the money to other projects, that would be the best solution for the remaining funds. With the pandemic affecting city coffers, it would be a boon to other languishing projects.
As for the Oglethorpe block, the land is still owned by the county. There is still talk of a potential hotel for part of the site, but that seems like a pipe dream in this economic climate.
That large piece of premier real estate, though, could serve another key function in downtown Brunswick’s recovery. It would be the perfect spot for a large apartment complex that would bring even more housing options to downtown. Developers already have projects underway to bring lofts and other housing options to the area. The amount of people a complex like that could bring would also attract more businesses to the area to fill the needs of the people living there. That would be a win-win for everyone.