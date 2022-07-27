In 2020, the tragic deaths of Breonna Taylor in Louisville and George Floyd in Minnesota at the hands of police brought calls for changes to how law enforcement operates. That scrutiny has led to much-needed discussions around the country between communities and police about policies and how officers should handle confrontations.
It’s important to ask questions when these interactions end in tragedy. It’s also important to acknowledge when officers follow their training and stop a situation from turning deadly. That is what we’ve seen in Glynn County over the last couple of weeks.
On July 17, Glynn County Police got into a standoff with 32-year-old Joseph Trutt on Knox Drive. Trutt allegedly pulled a homemade gun, sometimes referred to as a ghost gun, and pointed it at county officer Mario Nichols from inside a vehicle that was in a carport.
That led Nichols to draw his weapon and aim it at Trutt. In the police report, Nichols wrote that fear that he was about to get shot or that he would have to use deadly force was going through his mind.
Nichols didn’t pull the trigger, and Trutt eventually relinquished himself to the police. Trutt was charged with aggravated assault, willful obstruction of law enforcement officers by use of threat and possession of a firearm during the commission of a crime.
Another potentially tragic circumstance occurred at College of Coastal Georgia a day later. On July 18, CCGA campus police received word that a student in a dorm was allegedly armed and having an emotional breakdown.
Campus police secured the area and also reached out to city and county police for assistance. Officers were able to take the woman into custody without incident and take her to Southeast Georgia Health System’s Brunswick hospital for evaluation. The student, Grace Ashley Wright, was arrested Monday on various charges related to the incident, including aggravated assault, willful obstruction of law enforcement officers with threats of violence, possession of a firearm in the commission of a felony, pointing a firearm at another, disorderly conduct, reckless conduct and carrying a weapon in a school safety zone as a non-licensed holder.
Both of these incidents could have ended very badly, but all of the officers involved followed their training and were able to defuse a dangerous situation without anyone getting hurt. We’re thankful to have them patrolling the Isles and looking out for everyone’s safety.