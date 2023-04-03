The last few days of the General Assembly can be a nervous time for lawmakers and stakeholders who are expecting to see their projects in the final state budget. As members of the House and Senate work to produce a budget amiable to both sides in the latter days, some projects that seemed ripe for funding may find their place wilted and trimmed from the budget at the last second.

Our local delegation, College of Coastal Georgia and Southeast Georgia Health System were among those likely sweating bullets as the budget was finalized for the 2024 fiscal year. An item in the budget called for $1.4 million for the proposed expansion of the CCGA’s School of Nursing and Health Sciences.

