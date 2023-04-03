The last few days of the General Assembly can be a nervous time for lawmakers and stakeholders who are expecting to see their projects in the final state budget. As members of the House and Senate work to produce a budget amiable to both sides in the latter days, some projects that seemed ripe for funding may find their place wilted and trimmed from the budget at the last second.
Our local delegation, College of Coastal Georgia and Southeast Georgia Health System were among those likely sweating bullets as the budget was finalized for the 2024 fiscal year. An item in the budget called for $1.4 million for the proposed expansion of the CCGA’s School of Nursing and Health Sciences.
The project is a collaboration between CCGA and the health system. The goal is to produce a one-of-a-kind hospital environment that will give students real-life, on-campus training. The expansion will create the state’s first accredited certified simulator center in the state and include features such as an intensive care unit, a pediatric ICU and a radiology department equipped with MRI and CT scan services.
The partnership between the college and the health system was announced a year ago in order to help stem the tide of nursing shortages affecting the nation — including the Golden Isles. Scott Raynes, president and CEO of Southeast Georgia Health System, said at the time the partnership was announced that this will help the college enroll more nursing students.
Keeping up with enrollment demand is one of the factors that has led to a nursing shortage according to the American Association of Colleges of Nursing. U.S. nursing schools turned away more than 91,000 qualified applications from baccalaureate and graduate nursing programs due to an insufficient number of faculty, clinical sites and classroom space, according to an AACN study.
Staffing issues started to crop up before the COVID-19 pandemic as nurses dealt with retirements outpacing new nurses entering the workforce and the increased demand for care, according to the American Nurses Association. The pandemic exasperated the issue as COVID-19 cases crushed hospitals across the nation.
This project between the college and the health system is one that will have a huge benefit not just for the Isles, but the state as a whole. We are glad that the state legislators saw that too and left it in the budget so that CCGA can help address the need for nurses by enrolling more students and giving them state-of-the-art training.