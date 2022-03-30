It is safe to say that many of us have developed an even greater appreciation for the work done by health care workers these past two years. The COVID-19 pandemic put a bright spotlight on the incredible work being done every day by extraordinary professionals across the world.
That includes our own backyard. Like other hospitals, Southeast Georgia Health System has had to weather COVID-19 surges that saw more than 160 people hospitalized with the disease at one time. Its staff of doctors, nurses, support staff and other personnel have weathered a storm nobody could have imagined hitting our area two years ago.
Unfortunately, health care workers are not immune from the current hiring crisis affecting a wide array of industries. Being on the frontlines of the pandemic for the last two years has no doubt had a devastating toll on health care workers.
The American Nurses Association anticipates 500,000 seasoned registered nurses will retire in 2022. That means, according to the U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics, the country will need 1.1 million new registered nurses to take the place of those retiring and to keep up with the current demand for nurses.
The nursing shortage the entire nation is facing will have an impact in our local community too. That’s why what happened Friday is a big step to making sure there are plenty of nurses to go around for the community.
The health system and College of Coastal Georgia announced Friday a partnership to expand the college’s registered nursing program to help address shortages. The $2 million expansion is set to increase the number of local registered nurses through a five-year process. The college’s nursing program can currently serve 260 students, but the partnership will raise that to 340 students.
The expansion will also allow for the creation of a spring cohort in the associate of science nursing program and allow for an accelerated registered nursing program that will allow students to graduate one full semester ahead of students in the traditional program.
The partnership is a win-win for all involved. The college gets to expand one of its most successful programs. The health system could get the nurses it needs to help combat the very real nursing shortage all hospitals are facing. And Golden Isles residents and visitors get peace of mind knowing that there are plenty of well-educated, well-trained nurses waiting should they have to visit the hospital.