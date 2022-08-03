Last month the world got its first look at the long awaited sequel to “Black Panther,” one of the most celebrated movies of the last few years. The teaser trailer for “Black Panther: Wakanda Forever” dropped at San Diego Comic-Con, one of the biggest entertainment events in the world.

While the moment is a big deal for movie and comic book fans alike, it is also a big deal for Brunswick. Part of the movie was filmed at Mary Ross Waterfront Park last October and November. Once again the Golden Isles will provide the backdrop for a big movie production.

