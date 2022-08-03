Last month the world got its first look at the long awaited sequel to “Black Panther,” one of the most celebrated movies of the last few years. The teaser trailer for “Black Panther: Wakanda Forever” dropped at San Diego Comic-Con, one of the biggest entertainment events in the world.
While the moment is a big deal for movie and comic book fans alike, it is also a big deal for Brunswick. Part of the movie was filmed at Mary Ross Waterfront Park last October and November. Once again the Golden Isles will provide the backdrop for a big movie production.
It’s also an example of how Georgia has become one of the most popular destinations for movie and TV productions. Gov. Brian Kemp announced Monday that the film industry spent $4.4 billion in Georgia during the 2022 fiscal year, which ended June 30. That set a new record, topping the $4 billion that the film industry spent in the state the previous year.
Georgia’s rise in the film industry can be traced back to a tax credit the General Assembly adopted 14 years ago in an effort to spur film and TV productions to choose the Peach State instead of other, more expensive locales.
That tax credit is arguably one of the most beneficial economic policies the state legislature has ever approved. Not only has it brought in billions and billions in revenue from productions choosing the state, but it also has led to thousands of jobs as companies establish studios across the state, according to Capitol Beat News Service.
The Golden Isles has had its fair share of productions in the 14 years since the tax credit passed. Mutants came to Jekyll Island to film “X-Men: First Class” in 2010. Will Ferrell brought the antics of Ron Burgundy to St. Simons Island for “Anchorman 2: The Legend Continues” in 2013. Downtown Brunswick transformed into Ybor City, Florida, in the 1920s for the Ben Affleck film “Live by Night” in 2015. The last couple of years alone have brought a Netflix TV show, a major Marvel movie and a new adaptation of “The Color Purple” to our area, among other productions.
We hope studios continue to bring their productions to the Isles. Glynn County has a lot to offer the film industry and thanks to the hard work of many, filmmakers and producers are starting to see just that. Whether it’s in a theater or on our televisions at home, the Golden Isles makes for the perfect backdrop.