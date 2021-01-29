It is good news that the vaccine to fight COVID-19 is being distributed around the country. The fact that multiple companies have been able to generate a working vaccine within such a fast time frame deserves celebration.
But it is important to remember that just because the vaccine is being rolled out, the pandemic hasn’t ended yet. There is still a deadly virus out there, along with millions of people who are potential carriers.
If you need proof of that, just look at the recent outbreak in the Glynn County Detention Center. As of Thursday, 28 inmates had tested positive. Some guards have also tested positive and contact tracing protocols have put a strain on sheriff’s office personnel. Those numbers grew from one positive test last week.
It is startling to see how fast this disease can move. Even when all the proper steps taken, as it appears the detention center did, one infectious person could potentially still infect many others. There are also COVID-19 variants that could be more contagious than the original.
We don’t bring up these points to scare readers, but it is important to understand that we are still in the grips of a pandemic.
Even with the vaccine, this problem was never magically going to go away overnight. It takes time to manufacture and distribute vaccines, even when those efforts are moving at warp speed.
The good news is that we can still take precautions to give ourselves a chance of not catching the virus even without the vaccine. It’s important for all of us to continue the practices that give us the best chance of not contaminating each other with the virus. Wash your hands regularly, wear a face mask in public, stay six-feet away from members who are outside your household and, of course, stay home if you feel sick.
We also encourage those who are eligible to sign up to get vaccinated when the opportunity arises. While the Coastal Health District has put a pause on vaccine appointments for now, they will open up again. Coastal Health District Director Dr. Lawton Davis told The News earlier this week that the organization is getting close to reopening the appointment process and establishing an online scheduling system. Hopefully the changes will help facilitate more people getting vaccinated in an efficient manner.
We are all ready for this pandemic to be over, but we are not there yet. There is a better tomorrow at the end of this dark stretch. The more we follow the guidelines, the faster we will all get to enjoy it.