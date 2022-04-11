The Golden Isles is currently in the middle of a lot of seasons. We have officially been in spring for a few weeks now, and that of course brings with it the fun of baseball season and the misery of allergy season. You could argue that last one doesn’t apply as a season since it can torment some people year-round.
There is another season that is just a couple months away that doesn’t engender warm feelings either — hurricane season. Traditionally June 1 has always marked the start of hurricane season in the Atlantic Ocean and it stretches all the way to the end of November.
Weather patterns don’t always stick to such a stringent arrival time as it is not uncommon for a tropical storm or small hurricane to form in May. In fact, the weather service considered moving up the start of hurricane season to the middle of May to reflect that change.
There have been 11 tropical storms form before June. Most did not graduate above tropical storm status, but don’t let that lull you into a false sense of security. The Isles felt the effects of Tropical Storm Beryl in 2012 when it made landfall near Jacksonville Beach.
Other tropical storms have also unleashed their fury on the Isles. Hermine brought serious damage to the area in 2016, and Elsa stalled out over the Isles last summer, causing numerous flooding issues for our area.
The Isles has seen busy hurricane seasons the last few years, and experts aren’t expecting that to change this year. Colorado State University put out its annual prediction for the hurricane season, forecasting 19 named storms with nine developing into hurricanes. That’s above the 30-year average of 14.4 named storms with 7.2 hurricanes.
Whether the predictions come true or not, it only takes one storm hitting your area to cause a catastrophe. That’s why it is important to get prepared now before the next storm arrives.
Start by making sure you have a plan in place for if a storm hits our area. Make sure everybody in your household knows that plan, including planning for a mandatory evacuation.
Be sure you have a disaster kit ready with necessary items such as water, nonperishable food, flashlight, first aid kit, extra batteries, prescription medicines and other items.
Also, don’t forget to include your pets’ needs in any plan. Go to ready.gov/kit for a complete list of what you should include in a disaster kit.
Now is the time to get ready. Don’t wait until a storm is bearing down on the Isles to get ready. Pray for the best outcome, but plan for the worst.