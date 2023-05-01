Today is the first day of May, which means we are technically a month away from the start of the most feared season in the Golden Isles calendar — hurricane season.
The Atlantic hurricane season runs from June 1 to November 30. Of course, tropical storms don’t particularly care what day it is. If the conditions are ripe, they will form on their own. That has happened several times in May, enough that the powers that be have discussed moving up the start date of hurricane season to compensate for May storms.
The Isles is no stranger to experiencing May tropical storms. In 2012, two storms impacted the region, starting when Tropical Storm Alberto formed quickly off the coast of the Carolinas on May 19. Tropical Storm Beryl followed nine days later, making landfall around Jacksonville Beach and moving up the coast to bring some wind and rain to the Isles.
There have been nine named storms in May since 2012. While none of these have been incredibly destructive, all it takes is one storm to cause problems.
Don’t let the fact that these storms were just tropical storms and not hurricanes, lull you into a false sense of security about May storms. Tropical storms may not be as intense as hurricanes, but they can cause plenty of damage in their own right, and you don’t have to look too far back in recent history to see just that.
Hurricane Hermine might have made landfall in the Florida Panhandle as a Category 1 storm in 2016, but it was only a tropical storm when it arrived in the Isles. That didn’t stop the storm from damaging plenty of homes and buildings in the area.
The best time to prepare for a storm is well before one arrives at your home. That’s why it is important for everyone in the Golden Isles to make sure they are prepared for hurricane season now.
Start with making sure you have a plan of action in place if a hurricane or tropical storm is coming. The American Red Cross says you should have a plan for if evacuations are called for and if you plan to shelter in place.
If you evacuate — which everyone should do if authorities call for it — you should know where you will be going, how you will get there and where you will stay. If you stay, you should be prepared to go without services like power and water for multiple days.
The Red Cross also recommends having a go kit and a stay-at-home kit filled with the items you will need to help when back. Those kits will need to have items such as food, water, medicine, backup batteries and chargers for devices, cash for expenditures, records you may need and other items.
Don’t wait for the last minute to get prepared. Now is the time to make sure you are ready for when a storm hits — whether it does so in May or November.