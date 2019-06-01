Before 2016, the Golden Isles seemed to be charmed when it came to hurricanes. The area hadn’t really been hit directly by a hurricane since Dora in 1964. The occasional tropical storm did come ashore, but it seemed like our area was protected from the worst of the storms.
That changed in October 2016 when Hurricane Matthew struck and brought a type of destruction the Isles hasn’t seen in more than 50 years. Unfortunately, our hurricane woes didn’t end there.
The following year brought another unwanted visitor as Hurricane Irma brought a devastating storm surge to our part of the coast in September 2017. As The News detailed recently, there are still families that are recovering from the damage done by Matthew and Irma.
June 1 is the official start of hurricane season. It’s also a good time to get prepared for what Mother Nature might throw at us this year. We avoided the major storms that plagued our neighbors in 2018, but there is no guarantee we will be spared in 2019.
The first thing that everyone needs to do is make their own hurricane kit. Ready Georgia recommends that your kit contain one gallon of water per person per day, for at least three days, a three-day supply of non-perishable food, a battery powered or hand-crank radio, flashlight, emergency charger for mobile devices, first-aid kit, extra batteries and other items.
You also should take into account any medications you take and don’t forget the pet supplies for your furry members of the family. You can find out more information on making your own kit at www.ready.ga.gov.
Once you have a kit, you also need to have a plan of action on what to do when a hurricane is coming. Make sure everyone in your family knows what to do and what to bring in the event of an evacuation, and plan a place for everyone to go if an evacuation is necessary. That plan should include protecting your house to the best of your abilities before you evacuate.
We can’t stop a hurricane from coming to our shores, but we can prepare for the day it comes. That preparation may be the key to saving a life or helping get your life back to normal as soon as possible.