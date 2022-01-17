Every government agency should take steps to plan ahead. Planning reduces waste of taxpayers’ dime. But Commissioner Cap Fendig’s contention that a charge to travel across the F.J. Torras Causeway is the medicine needed to cure St. Simons Island’s ailments is a bold one.
At a Glynn County Commission planning retreat at Epworth by the Sea, Fendig suggested the county needs another tollbooth on the only road on and off the island. In his mind, this is what’s needed to fund solutions to traffic and congestion problems, the source of which he pins on the island’s growing population.
Fendig has a long history with the subject. He was one of the commissioners who fought to remove the tollbooth the Georgia Department of Transportation had installed to recover the cost of the causeway. When the GDOT failed to remove the toll after the road had been paid for, Fendig and others refused to let the matter slide until anyone could travel to and from the island free of charge. That became a reality with the booth’s closure in 2003.
It’s a matter that warrants discussion, and he at least showed that he’d done his homework at Thursday’s retreat. State officials told him the county has the authority to do so, and the county would incur a startup cost of $5 million to install equipment.
Said equipment includes cameras to automatically take photos of license plates and send a bill to the driver. Unlike the GDOT’s toll — or Jekyll Island’s parking fee, for that matter — this will not be done up-front. One would assume the county also needs to hire a billing and collection agency to make sure they get the money, a cost that has yet to be determined.
It wasn’t very long ago that Fendig himself opposed the idea, he told The News in a 2019 interview after then-commissioner Peter Murphy proposed the same thing. In that interview, he and three other anti-toll crusaders — former commissioners Tommy Clark and Mark Bedner and former Brunswick Mayor Brad Brown — voiced their opposition to a new toll. They cited such reasons as community division, inevitable bureaucratic bloat and the enormous effort it took to get the original toll removed. State Rep. Jerry Keen championed it and Gov. Sonny Perdue had it removed.
With the Fendig of 2019, we agree. And in 2022, the public is facing even harsher circumstances than they did then.
This is a poorly timed discussion for a few reasons. Inflation in the price of everything from the cost of food to gas resulting from the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic is tightening purse strings.
The commission also hopes to begin discussion of a new SPLOST, which they have historically geared toward the same purposes for which toll proceeds would ostensibly be used. This could easily be interpreted as double dipping.
One must also consider the impact this will have on visitors, who already contribute tens of millions of dollars through the bed tax and sales tax. And will businesses and workers who must travel to and from the island frequently, often daily, get a break from the toll?
Frankly, a causeway toll would not solve the island’s traffic woes. The only true way to prevent clogs would be to add extended turning lanes or four-lane the island’s major arteries, and since we all know what that would entail, it is not going to happen.
A second causeway built over marsh and rivers is likely wishful thinking. Such a project would be cost prohibitive in the 21st century.
But we applaud the commissioners for discussing these subjects. The need for infrastructure improvements is never-ending. It is hard to weigh the matter without knowing how much the toll will cost, but we do not feel that now is the time to ask more from the taxpayers.