Glynn County commissioners apparently missed a recent explanation why contractors and workers are tougher to come by these days. Otherwise, they might stop being so stubbornly picky over the award of a contract for the Coast Guard Beach renovation project.
Ryan Moore, president and CEO of the Golden Isles Development Authority, pointed out at the end of April why some businesses may be finding it difficult to fill openings. Major construction projects are all around us and are producing the kind of jobs that tend to be on the higher end of the pay scale.
To the north, in Bryan County, Hyundai is building a $5.5 billion car plant, a major project that is drawing contractors and workers from just about every corner of the region. Of course, along with that are the new apartment complexes, condos and houses to be built to accommodate the industry’s workforce, as well as all the employees the armada of businesses accompanying the plant will need.
Just south of Glynn County is preparation for the new Columbia-class submarines that will be stationed at Naval Submarine Base Kings Bay in Camden County. Right off the bat the contractor for the project was calling for the hiring of 1,000 employees. More will eventually be needed for the $1 billion job.
In our own backyard, there is the expansion of state port facilities on Colonel’s Island.
It is an inopportune time for the Glynn County Commission to be playing “eeny, meeny, miny, moe” with a contractor for design services for the Coast Guard Beach. Trouble is, they always end up back at “eeny” and ultimately table a vote.
One reason given for all the back and forth is that two of the contractors submitting bids would subcontract work to a surveying company whose president serves on the Mainland Planning Commission. They feel it could be a conflict of interest.
Really? Is this president a member of the Glynn County Commission, the group that will be voting on a contractor? No.
If county commissioners are so sensitive about such issues, then they should consider a policy that prohibits contractors, developers or anyone else who might stand to benefit from a county project from serving on the Mainland or Islands planning commissions. In a community our size, choices are limited.
Companies and their employees should not be penalized merely because someone affiliated with them has volunteered for public service. Judge them simply by their bid and the quality of work they do.
Stop juggling these contractors in the air. Pick the best one that will cost taxpayers the least and get on with the work.