To the Glynn County Board of Education we pose this grave question: In this economic climate, one that is sure to take a year of months to resemble anything even close to what it once was, are you really prepared to ask voters to continue to tax themselves? Is anyone on the board paying attention to the economic damage caused by COVID-19, or is education in this community piloted by a board of seven Rip Van Winkles? Wake up, please.
Unbelievable. Just simply unbelievable to actually want to keep adding to the tax burden of residents under siege by a deadly virus.
Obviously no one was thinking about the welfare of the community when unanimously agreeing to ask for another 1 percent Education Special Purpose Local Option Sales Tax in the general election this November. It reflects gross insensitivity or unimaginable indifference to the plight of struggling businesses and thousands of out-of-work employees.
Just yesterday, Scott McQuade, director of the Golden Isles Convention & Visitors Bureau, was bemoaning how abrasive the coronavirus has been on the tourism industry, a major job producer and mainstay of our economy. Describing the impact of the virus as “absolutely devastating,” he estimated the loss to the community at around $165 million, a figure that includes $2 million in bed tax.
Even the hospital is feeling the pain. Michael Sherneck, president and CEO of Southeast Georgia Health System, reports that revenues are more than 40 percent less than they would have been had the coronavirus stayed on the other side of the ocean.
Other than discover a cure or vaccinne for COVID-19 and bring back regular work days for everyone, there’s not much anyone can do about this situation. Shelter-in-place orders from Gov. Brian Kemp have effectively shut down most job producers for the time being. Consider it a matter of health or sickness, or even more realistic for some, a matter of life or death.
The board apparently considers the projects to be funded by a new 1 percent sales tax important. Maybe they are. But are they vital? Are they really all that pressing that they couldn’t wait until individuals and families heal financially? Certainly any work or purchases can sit on the back burner a while longer.
We recently asked local officials what they could do to help recovery along. The plea even mentioned using existing SPLOST funds to lower property taxes. Under existing state law it would be unallowable. But as citizens have witnessed, governments can change or suspend the rules with a simple majority vote.
Raising taxes is not one of the options we asked government to consider.