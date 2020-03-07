Some food for thought when turning clocks ahead one hour (officially at 2 a.m. Sunday): Daylight Saving Time is a friend or foe depending on whom is asked. To moms or dads trying to convince little tykes it’s bedtime during summer months, when the rays of the still bright shining sun on cloudless days suggest they might be pulling a fast one, it can be a curse. On the other hand, to those who might want to do a little gardening, jogging or golfing at the end of the workday, it can be a blessing.
Parents aren’t the only ones with mixed feelings. People in different professions subscribe to various opinions as well. A trend among a growing number of physicians is to dismiss DST as a health risk because, among other things, it disrupts our daily cycles. Then, of course, there are those old-school docs who might suggest the extra daylight is healthy because it affords those who sit at a desk or computer all day an opportunity for outdoor physical activity – you know, exercise or something akin to it.
It’s even a toss-up among farmers. Dairymen say cows tend to disfavor it because starting the day earlier interrupts their routine, but farmers who still hire human laborers to harvest crops continue to bask in the additional sunlight.
Realists, on the other hand, scoff at it all. It really doesn’t matter. Move a clock up, move it back — it’s all the same to them. There’s no beating time. Sure, the outdoors might look different seven months out of the year, but Father Time steps backward or forward for no one.
But in Georgia, we all may be feeling a little macho these days. We may have the power at the ballot box to finally get even with DST or show our appreciation of the extended day.
There are those in the state legislature who are eager to put its fate before the firing squad of public opinion.
They want to ask us how we feel about keeping it or scrapping it in a referendum, and they will if a bill that passed the Senate gets through the House.
There’s nothing wrong with trawling the public for direction. It’s a stratagem that takes on even greater significance when there are as many opinions on an issue as there are members of the general assembly.
Legislators ought to do more of it, in fact. Every level of government should.
This includes the Glynn County Commission, which seems adverse to any kind of vote on declaring the sheriff’s department the sole law enforcement agency in unincorporated Glynn. That includes a nonbinding straw vote.
If the Georgia General Assembly is willing to let voters control time, the county commission needs to be willing to allow Glynn residents to express an opinion on law enforcement. Tacking the question on a ballot could be the right way to start an earnest discussion of the pros and cons of a single police force.