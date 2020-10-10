Come on, people, stop stealing political signs. It’s repugnant and it’s childish, but first and foremost, it’s against the law.
For the unaware, political signs have monetary value.
Signs bear little, if indeed any at all, impact on the outcome of local, state or federal elections. When is the last time anyone heard of any individual who voted for someone simply because of a name on a sign? Anyone that shallow and without any knowledge whatsoever of a candidate or what he or she stands for should sit out elections. They might as well just flip a coin.
Yet every political year there are numerous complaints of people yanking political signs from front-yard lawns in residential areas on the islands and the mainland.
There is nothing wrong with wanting to put one’s support of a certain candidate, candidates or political party on display. People are free to do so and a lot proudly do. This is America.
Resist the desire to step on their freedom of expression.
Keep eyes front and center if a sign in a particular yard is offensive or opposite of a held personal view. Exercise the freedom not to look.
There’s something else would-be thieves ought to consider before trespassing onto someone’s property and ripping off a sign: getting caught.
It’s a criminal act. No one needs or wants the aggravation of a fine or perhaps even a few hours in jail. Signs do cost money to make and replicate.
Remind children with listening ears of the potential risks and consequences of sign theft. Although innocent, young pranksters can find themselves in hot water, too, if seen snatching or destroying something that belongs to someone else. As always, teach them respect for the property, rights and views of others.
Of course, it goes without saying that political signs are not allowed in public rights-of-way.
City and county ordinances prohibit it. Rest assured they will be removed if seen by the proper authorities.