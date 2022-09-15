A port association that includes the Georgia Ports Authority and a large organization in South Carolina that represents hundreds of anglers and others associated with the recreational and commercial fishing industry have submitted a simple request to the federal agencies that regulate U.S. waters.
The request: Provide the data behind an amended regulation that could lead to dire consequences for industries that generate billions of dollars in revenue and thousands of jobs.
The National Marine Fisheries Service and its mothership, the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration, are proposing to amend the Atlantic Right Whale Strike Reduction Rule. If adopted, fishing craft between 35 and 65 feet in length will be required to follow the same speed mandate as large vessels. From Nov. 1 to April 15, none would be allowed to exceed 10 knots, roughly 11.5 mph, when in waters frequented by right whales.
The government contends it will save the whales and their calves by lowering their chance of being hit by a vessel. There are only about 350 of them left. NMFS claims enough whales have been mortally wounded in collisions to warrant expansion of the rule, which currently applies only to large ships.
All the American Association of Port Authorities (AAPA) and the S.C. Boating and Fishing Alliance are asking is that the government prove its case. Figures and data promised to them have yet to materialize, and the clock is ticking.
Until the two can examine the findings, they are asking NOAA to extend the comment period on the regulation beyond Sept. 30, which would effectively delay its implementation. Should the government provide the information, they’re asking for time to evaluate it.
Christopher J. Connor, president and CEO of AAPA, requested the extension this month. “AAPA has significant policy concerns and questions with several aspects of the proposed rule and believes an extension is necessary to allow the affected ports sufficient time to identify and quantify the impacts the proposed modified rule will have, identify the additional considerations not adequately addressed in the documentation accompanying the rule, and identify areas where clarification is necessary,” he wrote.
“NOAA’s proposed recommendations, if implemented without taking appropriate steps to mitigate the impacts they will have on vessel safety and maritime commerce, will negatively impact ports along the East Coast.”
It is incumbent upon NMFS to produce the data. Those who will be directly impacted have every right to inspect its findings.
The proposed amendment must be more than something that just sounds like a good idea. Given what the two say is on the line, it must be based on facts.