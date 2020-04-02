Even though we are in the grips of a global pandemic, there are still necessary things that must be done to maintain our society. Police are still patrolling the streets. Firefighters are still there to answer when a fire breaks out. Governments are still holding regular and emergency meetings.
Another important part of living in the U.S. is having an accurate count of just how many people do live within our borders. That is why every 10 years, we hold a census count to try to achieve that goal to the best of our abilities.
The importance of the census cannot be underestimated. This count will be used for things like determining the number of seats each state gets in the House of Representatives and drawing congressional and state legislative districts.
The numbers from the 2020 census will also guide decision makers when they determine if a community needs something like a new school, new roads, new clinics or a myriad of other services that are beneficial to an area.
That makes getting an accurate count an absolute necessity in this process. In the past, that has meant sending people door-to-door. With the uncertainty surrounding the COVID-19 pandemic, it may be a while before volunteers will be able to use that method.
The good news is that you can help provide an accurate count without leaving your home. Most, if not all, of you who have a home have probably received information about filling out your census information in the mail. There are several ways you can do it without breaking any social distancing protocols.
Citizens can mail back their questionnaires, call a number provided by the census bureau or fill out their information online via computers, tablets and smartphones. With the amount of reporting methods available, there is no reason why we shouldn’t have everyone counted.
The self response deadline has been extended to Aug. 14. While that is a nice gesture in these uncertain times, we encourage everyone to go ahead and take a few minutes to answer a few questions. You can even do it while you do the right thing and stay at home during this crisis, knocking out two of your patriotic duties at the same time while streaming your favorite TV show or movie.
Be part of the solution by not only doing your part for the census, but by also encouraging others to do so as well. It’s the only way to ensure an accurate count.