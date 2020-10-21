If the federal government intends to put the same kind of fight up against acts of terrorism or potential acts of terrorism that it has on illegal drug dealing in the states, then watch out. Expect more violence.
Leniency toward would-be acts of terrorism are evident in a recent sentencing in U.S. District Court in Augusta. After entering a guilty plea to possession of an unregistered firearm, James Richard Grates II, 36, received a sentence of just 84 months in a federal prison.
The firearm found in his possession was not a handgun or a rifle. It was a pipe bomb, a weapon capable of randomly causing multiple deaths and injuries. It is a weapon with one purpose and one purpose only: to kill and maim indiscriminately, men, women and children, and create fear, grief and nightmares in communities where ignited.
Deputies with the Columbia County Sheriff’s Office and the Richmond County Bomb Squad working alongside agents with the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives discovered the explosive device, as well as materials to make other pipe bombs, during a search of the mobile home where Grates resided. The search also turned up a shotgun, two rifles, drugs and drug paraphernalia.
Why Grates had a pipe bomb and materials to make others is open to conjecture. Many will naturally imagine worse case scenarios. At any rate, pipe bombs are illegal and are a sure ticket to prison for anyone caught with one.
According to Bobby L. Christine, U.S. Attorney for the Southern District of Georgia, Grates had “repeatedly demonstrated a breathtaking indifference to other people’s life and safety, including that of his own family.”
It should also be noted that it was not the first brush with the law for Grates. He was a convicted felon, making it illegal for him to possess even the guns found in his residence. Obviously the law means nothing to him.
This raises the question of whether 84 months is enough. Is it an adquate deterrent for the individual described by the prosecuting attorney? It does not seem so. A pipe bomb can kill a lot of people and inflict serious injuries on countless others.
Keep your fingers crossed. In seven years, he will be out of prison and back among us.