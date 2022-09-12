September 11, 2001, was a typical, early fall day until its tranquility was shattered by one of the most devastating attacks on American soil. The world watched in horror as planes smashed into the World Trade Center in New York City, into the Pentagon in Washington, D.C. and in a field in Pennsylvania.

Thousands of lives were lost that day. Some of the brave first responders who charged into the Twin Towers in New York to save lives didn’t make it out before the buildings collapsed. Some who worked at the site in the aftermath of 9/11 died from diseases caused by exposure to the dust, soot and other materials that were in the air after the collapse.

Ceremony pays tribute to anniversary of 9/11

Glynn County firefighters, police officers and officials joined others around the nation Sunday morning in memorial ceremonies on the 21st anniversary of the 9/11 attacks on New York and the Pentagon.