September 11, 2001, was a typical, early fall day until its tranquility was shattered by one of the most devastating attacks on American soil. The world watched in horror as planes smashed into the World Trade Center in New York City, into the Pentagon in Washington, D.C. and in a field in Pennsylvania.
Thousands of lives were lost that day. Some of the brave first responders who charged into the Twin Towers in New York to save lives didn’t make it out before the buildings collapsed. Some who worked at the site in the aftermath of 9/11 died from diseases caused by exposure to the dust, soot and other materials that were in the air after the collapse.
It is hard to believe that it has been 21 years since that faithful day. For many who experienced it, the images of that day are impossible to forget.
What also should never be forgotten is the aftermath of 9/11. In the hours, days and weeks following 9/11, America did what it does best and rallied around each other. Ordinary Americans did what they could to chip in and help, from donating blood to signing up to join the Armed Forces.
More than anything Americans showed that no matter how divisive our society may seem, what we have in common matters more than our differences.
The attack came less than a year after a very close presidential election between George Bush and Al Gore. There were still a lot of people upset about the outcome of the election. But when a direct assault on our freedom was perpetrated on American soil, it didn’t matter if you were a Republican or a Democrat. We were all Americans, and our way of life was under assault.
Our society seems more divided now. The vitriol that is spilled on both sides is now out in the open for all the world to see thanks to social media.
We should all take note of those days following 9/11 and remember that no matter what a person believes, that we are all still Americans.
We owe it to those who have lost their lives on that fall day to treat each other with respect and support each other when times are tough.
No matter our differences, we are all Americans.