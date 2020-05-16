Thank you, U.S. District Judge Timothy Batten. Thank you for upholding the right of Georgians to decide who will pilot their school systems and county governments the next four years without further delay. Thank you for allowing them to have their voices heard in the election of the next president of these United States, again without further delay.
Judge Batten dismissed a suit filed by an advocacy group that sought to delay the election yet again, this time until the end of June. Among other things, the crusaders for postponement argued that the absentee ballots mailed out are confusing because they include the initial voting date in May. Someone obviously think Georgians will be unable to figure out for themselves that the primaries and presidential preference primary have been rescheduled for June 9.
The group behind the suit also noted that voters 65 years of age and older have been told by the state to continue to shelter at home until later in June. The order leaves them no choice but to cast their vote by absentee ballot while those younger have the choice of voting by absentee or at the polls on election day.
There’s also the potential for exposure to COVID-19 among those who do opt to vote in person, they pointed out.
Food for thought, this argument, but that’s all it is. Food for thought. The position lacks the strength to prevent Georgians from beginning the process of choosing who will govern them the next four years. Candidates receiving the highest number of votes in June will advance to the final round in the November general election, when Democrats will square off with Republicans.
It is not within the purview of the court to decide when it’s safe to be around other people during the pandemic, the judge stressed. States are better equipped to determine the degree of risk or whether there is even any risk at all.
Everything that can be done is being done to ensure a problem-free election. State and local election officials are planning to do everything they can to keep polling places sanitized. Fewer voting machines will be installed at polls to keep members of the community’s electorate the recommended six feet apart. The number of voters allowed in at one time also will be controlled. Voting machines will be wiped off with a disinfectant.
As for absentee ballots, the Secretary of State has assembled a group of law enforcement personnel and experts to monitor the voting process for for voter fraud.
Early voting is Monday. Decide how you will make your voice heard and vote.