The Fourth of July will happen as it does every year, but Independence Day will have to come and go without its usual fanfare in the Golden Isles. News came Wednesday that Fourth of July events planned by Glynn County, Jekyll Island and St. Marys are canceled for this year due to the COVID-19 pandemic.
There will be no massive fireworks display at the St. Simons pier that usually attracts thousands to Neptune Park and surrounding areas. The same goes for Jekyll Island, which also attracts heavy crowds to its beaches for the display of pyrotechnic illuminations.
Attendees usually get a triple feature with the colorful explosions of fireworks above the dark skylines of Glynn County’s two main islands and Brunswick.
The city of Brunswick has yet to officially cancel its Fourth of July festivities, but Mayor Cornell Harvey told The News Wednesday that the commission would likely follow the course of action taken by the county and Jekyll Island.
Many in the Isles who sensed this would happen may have held out hope the special salute to the nation’s birthday would remain on track, but the county is right. It wouldn’t be feasible for it to try to enforce social distancing when so many people are crammed into a small area.
As we have seen on our beaches the last couple of weeks, people can’t help but be out and about on the kind of balmy days we’ve been experiencing. Add the normal crush of visitors our area gets on a holiday like Independence Day, and it makes keeping all those people six feet from each other an even taller task.
We understand why the Fourth of July celebrations won’t happen while also realizing how frustrating it is for people who were looking forward to the event. The COVID-19 pandemic has canceled, postponed or altered so many activities, and having something as big as our local Independence Day festivities canceled is especially demoralizing.
We only hope the cancellation makes people realize that this fight has a long ways to go yet. It is imperative that all of us continue practicing social distancing.
The virus isn’t going away overnight. Doing this now will allow us to gather again and enjoy a bombardment of fireworks later.