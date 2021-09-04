The selection of a new county manager has turned into a quagmire for the Glynn County Commission. One part of the saga is over after it was announced that the commission could not reach a deal with its sole finalist, Glynn County Tax Commissioner Jeff Chapman, on a contract for the position.
The contract proposal Chapman had drawn up, which he said was a starting point for the position drew some skepticism. Some of the details included a $225,000 annual salary, six months sick leave, six weeks vacation, a 60-day notice to fire him and a year salary buyout if he was terminated without just cause.
These terms make sense from Chapman’s point of view. Considering his appointment as the sole finalist was a 4-3 vote, any candidate in that setting would want some security should a new commission want to move on from him after the 2022 election.
The county didn’t agree to Chapman’s initial offer, and the two sides were unable to come to an agreement. That outcome, while it prolongs the search for a new permanent county manager, may be the best thing for everyone involved.
The county’s selection of Chapman was an ethical mine field. Chapman did not apply for the job in the original time window when the county was seeking applicants. Instead, he was recruited for the position by Commissioner Sammy Tostensen. Going outside the designated protocol for a hand-picked candidate, who didn’t fit the county’s criteria for the position, would sound like cronyism to some. Such assumptions would hinder Chapman’s ability to do the job.
It should be noted that none of what has happened should reflect negatively on Chapman. He has been outstanding as tax commissioner. The fact that a majority of the commission believed he could do the job speaks to how highly he is regarded in the community.
The blame for this long, drawn-out search and the lack of a permanent county manager rests solely on the county commission.
The biggest mistake was dismissing former county manager Alan Ours from the post early. When Ours submitted his resignation in February, he agreed to stay on until August. The commission decided to move on from Ours in April but still paid him the money he was due had he stayed through August.
When Chapman was named the sole finalist for the second time on Aug. 19, Commissioner Cap Fendig lamented that not having a manager has been an “incredible burden” on county staff and the community. If only there was some obvious solution that could have prevented such a strain from happening.
The county is now back at square one with a consultant working on finding potential candidates. Hopefully this next phase goes a lot smoother than what has happened so far.