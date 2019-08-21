The last Monday of each month, we dedicate two pages of space to how teachers are using copies of The Brunswick News provided to them through our Newspapers in Education program in their classes.
Not surprisingly, the teachers that are a part of the program have come up with creative ways to use the newspaper as an educational tool.
In the 2018-19 school year, we had kindergarten students at Satilla Marsh Elementary School skim through various sections of the newspaper as their teacher used the paper to teach about letters of the alphabet and science lessons. Fifth-graders at Satilla Marsh used their copies of The News to stay up to date on current events, incorporating what is happening into lessons on science, social studies and math.
At Brunswick High School, freshman government classes made use of the The News by using it to supplement lessons on the U.S. Constitution. At Glynn Academy, hospitality and tourism pathway students used the paper to learn about real-world promotions and other lessons.
The Newspapers in Education program is offered by The News and provides teachers with free copies of the news twice a week — on Mondays and Wednesdays. Since the program has started, it has averaged reaching more than 100 teachers and classrooms per year with more than 3,000 papers distributed twice a week during the entire school year.
We are proud to provide teachers with another resource they can use to help educate their students. We know the challenges teachers face everyday as they come up with creative and fun ways to show students that what they are being taught matters in the real world.
The Newspapers in Education program gives teachers an outlet to show those real-world applications. Whether it is using the newspaper to teach good study habits, using it to help students learn about local news and everything in between, teachers who have signed up for the program have found a myriad of uses for the paper in the classroom.
We would not be able to help out classrooms across the county if it were not for the support of our sponsors. We appreciate all of those who have helped us contribute to aiding in the education of our local students through their support. We consider it an honor to be able to help so many teachers in the area, and we want to help even more. If you are a teacher who would like to sign up for our program, please contact Christine Schuman via email at cschuman@thebrunswicknews.com or by phone at 912-265-8320, ext. 309.