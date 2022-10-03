Innovation has always been the hallmark of civilization. We have flourished in large part because of the stuff we have been able to create. We have adapted and pushed the world around us to reach its full potential.
That work continues to this day. We’ve gone from horse and carriages to automobiles. We’ve gotten to the point with technology where some cars can drive themselves, though the tech still has a lot of kinks to work out.
The printing press may seem quaint by today’s standards of innovation, but it is an easy argument to make that its invention is what continues to spur our world forward. It’s not just about what the printing press did — bringing the written word to the common man, instead of only being available to the rich and entitled. It’s about the ideas and news that those pages hold.
That is why, even today, the printing press continues to be one of our most important pages. Important stories that shine a light on corruption, that point out the wrongs of our world or that uplift a community are printed at newspapers across the globe.
This week is the 82nd celebration of National Newspaper Week, which recognizes the work newspapers across the U.S. and Canada put in every day to bring readers the important news they need to know. That role is still as important to the world as it was in previous centuries.
Our innovation has allowed us to instantly communicate with the world. Unfortunately, it has also led to some using that for nefarious means. Rumormongers have always existed, but now all you need is an email address and a phone to spread unfounded gossip.
The world still needs trained journalists who know how to ask the right questions, verify what they’re being told and track down the truth. Filtering out what’s real and what’s junk is a challenging task, but it is one The News and other newspapers around the world tackle every day.
Of course, we could not do any of our work without those who support our efforts. We are grateful to our readers and our advertisers whose support helps us keep the community informed on important news — like an approaching hurricane, as we saw last week.
No matter how much the world changes, it will always need reliable newspapers. We look forward to continuing to do just that for centuries to come.