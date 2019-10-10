This week is the 79th annual National Newspaper Week, which recognizes the service of newspapers and their employees across North America. We at The News are proud to join our fellow newspapers in celebrating the profound effects newspapers have had in the world we live in today.
The theme of this year’s National Newspaper Week is “Think F1rst — Know Your 5 Freedoms.” For those who haven’t perused a copy of the U.S. Constitution in a while, that is a reference to its first amendment, part of the original 10 amendments that make up the Bill of Rights.
The first amendment in many ways lays out everything that is great about our country. It allows Americans to practice their religion freely, gives them the right to speak freely without fear of government intervention, establishes the ability of citizens to peaceably assemble and petition the government to address grievances.
The first amendment also codifies the right to a free press. We are proud to use this right every day to report what’s going on in the Golden Isles. The importance of having a free press, and journalists who are trained to tell the public what is happening has only grown in today’s world.
Some may see the technology of today and wonder why we even need newspapers. We can communicate with someone across the planet in the blink of an eye. We are becoming more connected as a society, and while there are tremendous benefits to this, it also comes with some downsides.
Anyone can go on Facebook, Twitter, Instagram or any other social media platform and present information as factual. You need no special training to do it, just a login ID and a password.
The problems that arise is that this information hasn’t been through a vetting process. Anyone can say anything they want and put it out to the world as fact, whether it is actually true or not.
The term “fake news” has been turned into a punchline, but it should be a real concern for the world. There are people out there who will bend facts to their will, and they have the platforms and technology to make it seem as real as possible.
That is why it is important to have trained journalists who can sift through all sides of a story and present an accurate account of what is going on. That is what all the journalists who work at The News pride themselves on doing every day. We are not perfect, but when we make mistakes, we own up to them.
No matter how fast the world moves, there will always be a need for newspapers that supply reliable, important and accurate information to the people they serve. That is our goal every day, and we don’t see that changing anytime soon.