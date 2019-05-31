The dissemination of information is one of the greatest technological achievements in the history of mankind. Taking the written word and distributing it out to the public has started revolutions and fueled the dreams of many for centuries.
As the Earth continues to spin, humans have improved on this simple premise. The problem today is that while we as a species can send out information in an instant, the truthfulness and completeness of the information is sometimes sacrificed for speed. That’s why the newspapers of the Georgia Press Association remain such an important part of life in Georgia.
This week, the members of the association are congregating on Jekyll Island for the GPA’s 133rd annual convention. Reporters, editors, publishers and others involved in the newspaper business will enjoy a week of learning, fellowship and celebrating the good work newspapers do in the state.
We are proud to be a part of this great organization and welcome all of its members to our part of the state. The members of the GPA cover a wide range of institutions. From small town weeklies to big city dailies and everything in between, the newspapers of the Georgia Press Association work to uphold the standards of our profession.
Those standards are what makes the newspapers in the association trusted by millions across the state. When we publish information, you can guarantee that it has been properly vetted and sourced to the best of our abilities. To do anything less would, besides being unprofessional, be a huge disservice to the communities we represent and inform.
In today’s world, the politicizing of facts has become a major stain on our country. People without scruples twist words and incidents to their advantage and try to pass it off as news. In doing so, they muddy the waters for what the truth really is.
Our goal as a newspaper is the exact opposite. With thorough reporting, you can trust that the news we print on our pages, on our websites and on our social media accounts is accurate and true. And when we do mess up, we make sure to correct them and tell you that we have. We would have no problem wagering that our fellow members of the GPA feel the same way about their newspapers.
Where you get your information from matters in this day in age. If you get it from a newspaper that’s a member of the Georgia Press Association, you are getting it from a valuable source with no agenda and where the only goal is to present the facts to the people that need to know the most — our readers.