It is comforting to know that at least one member of the Zoning Review Committee, the panel set up to review Glynn County’s proposed revised zoning ordinances, is asking the kind of questions that residents who will be affected by them might ask. Somebody needs to do a little digging around in this large stack of rules, and early indications are that committee member Neal Boatright is more than willing to do just that.
Boatright wants to know, for example, why something small like fences is all of a sudden an issue in the county.
No telling what else is in the 180-page revision. Boatright intends to find out and advocates going over each item page by page to, if nothing else, avoid any unwanted or unnecessary rules or surprises when the Glynn County Commission votes the revision into play.
What the community does not need is an ordinance that requires a permit to do something as insignificant as put up a backyard fence. Permits generate revenue for government. That may sound like more than enough of a good reason to add it to the list for government officials hungry for more cash, but it adds a layer of bureaucracy to what otherwise is a routine task or weekend chore.
What’s next — a permit to wash the family car, paint the shed or change a blown outdoor lightbulb?
What the community could use are more eyes on this pile of regs. That can easily be accomplished by going to the Glynn County government website and scanning over the proposed revision. Any citizen planning renovations, construction or additions in the months and years ahead might especially be interested in the document.
Boatright speaks for many when he said at Monday’s meeting of the committee that people want less government in their lives. The last thing any of us need are more regulations that will require the county to hire more bureaucrats to monitor everything we do or plan to do.
Leave individuals with some control over their lives and property. They do not want a panel of seven residents to do all their thinking for them.
Pay attention, Glynn County. The next meeting of the Zoning Review Committee is Monday from 4 to 6 p.m. in the second-floor meeting room at the Harold Pate Building, 1725 Reynolds St., Brunswick.