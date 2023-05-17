Is your family prepared for an emergency? It is a question that each family or household should ask themselves a few times a year.

May is a good month to make sure the answer to that question is yes. Hurricane season will officially arrive in a couple of weeks, but storms aren’t too concerned about whether or not it’s officially hurricane season. We’ve seen enough May tropical storms in recent years to know that there is a real possibility of a storm popping up before June 1.

