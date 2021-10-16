Buy high. The Glynn County School Board can afford it. After all, if it needs more money, it can just squeeze the taxpayers a little harder, the people who own property in this coastal community. They don’t mind.
This is the prevailing attitude of so many men and women elected to political office in the 21st century. It certainly appears to be the attitude of at least five members of the school board.
Consider the recent approval of new vehicles for the public school system’s resource officers, for example. School police need transportation. That’s a given.
But is buying one of the more expensive vehicles on the market prudent use of tax-dollars? Not likely.
At its regular meeting this past week, five members voted to purchase 12 Ford Explorers. The amount approved for the new fleet was $436,404. That comes to $36,367 per vehicle, and that’s through a state contract.
School board member Mike Hulsey cast the only vote against the purchase. “I’m not going to vote for half a million dollars for Explorers for the police,” he said during the meeting.
It is a pricey deal for a vehicle that will transport SROs from school to school. Throw in the rising cost of unleaded gasoline and the fact that these sports utility vehicles get on average only about 21 miles to the gallon, and the purchase of the SUVs makes even less sense.
It’s not like school police need high performance vehicles. How many middle school, elementary school and pre-kindergarten students have led them on high-speed chases over the years in this community? Even if a high school student did, SROs would only need to pick up the phone and call city, county or state police, the people who have the kind of vehicles that can catch a fleeing individual.
Glynn County’s SROs do a great job keeping our sons, daughters and educators safe. If the board has money to burn, put it in their paychecks, not unnecessary, high-priced vehicles.
Many high costs in education cannot be helped. This the majority of the public knows and accepts, some even grudgingly.
But how about save tax dollars where they can be saved? Every dollar counts, especially when the taxpayers are the ones supplying them.
There are many alternatives to Ford Explorers which are less expensive and far more efficient.