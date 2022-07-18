Many of us have likely used a pejorative or two to describe the COVID-19 pandemic. It has wrecked lives by taking loved ones away from family and friends. It put an intense strain on our economy.
All of us just want this insidious virus gone from our lives. Unfortunately of all the words used to describe COVID, one of the most frustrating ones is ongoing.
The Golden Isles is currently getting a reminder of the ever-present virus thanks to a new variant — BA.5. This new variant is largely responsible for a rise in local COVID cases according to the Coastal Health District.
The number of positive cases in Glynn County rose from 119 two weeks ago to 180 last week. Numbers are only reported on a weekly basis at the moment, and those numbers don’t count anyone who tests positive from a home test and doesn’t report the findings.
The BA.5 variant is similar to its lineage — the omicrom variant — in that it is highly transmissible. Sally Silbermann, public information officer with the Coastal Health District, said that when the number of infections start to rise, an increase in hospitalizations usually follows.
So far the jump in hospitalizations has been modest, going from 10 to 15 patients at Southeast Georgia Health System’s Brunswick campus. With a few steps, we can do our best to help stop this new variant from causing havoc in our community.
The first step for many will be getting or updating your COVID-19 vaccine, if you are medically approved to do so. A little over half of the county has been vaccinated while only 44% have been boosted.
It’s also important to continue to follow good hygiene practices such as washing your hands frequently to halt the spread of any germs. Practicing social distancing while out in public would also be a prudent move.
Possibly the most important way to not spread COVID to others is by making sure to stay quarantined if you feel sick. Be sure to get tested if you are experiencing any COVID symptoms such as cough, sore throat, runny nose, fever, headaches, muscle pain or fatigue.
We are at the peak of summer right now, so we don’t expect people to drop their holiday plans if they are healthy. But by using a little common sense, we can make sure more people stay healthy this summer. If you are sick, stay at home.
With schools cranking up next month, the sooner we can get this variant under control the better. To do that, we must all do our part.