For the sake of every child, every business owner and every property owner in Brunswick and the Golden Isles, we pray Scott Spence is up to task before him as the new superintendent of the public school system in Glynn County. These are delicate times, extremely delicate times, and the community can ill-afford mistakes, not even a tiny one.
It would have been far better to begin with, psychologically speaking, had the hiring of Spence received the backing of the full school board. It didn’t, though. Two members, Eaddy Sams and Mike Hulsey, voted against his appointment. They cast two no-votes even when it was apparent the other five members of the board intended to support him. The naysayers obviously felt that strongly that at least one individual among the 42 applicants for the school system’s top-paying job was better qualified.
The approaching school year will be unlike any the school board or Spence have ever faced or experienced in their careers. Classes will open with a crop of students who completed only one semester of their last grade level in the classroom.
How prepared they are will determine how well they perform in the months ahead, when school reopens.
Some, of course, will be more ready than others. Those with computers and the internet at home are capable of keeping up with daily studies. But not everyone’s household includes such luxuries either because they can’t afford them or don’t want them. It remains to be seen how well these children will test in the next grade level.
Then there’s the school budget. Two of the ugliest words to property owners, “tax increase,” were mentioned Thursday during a meeting of a school board. It’s not definitive, but more property taxes may be needed to get the public school system through another year, some school officials are warning.
The school system should consider other alternatives. A reduction in administrative staff ought to be first on the list of potential budget lightening actions. It’s what thousands of businesses in this community and in the rest of the state were forced to do when the flow of revenue tightened or stopped altogether. They furloughed staff, and those who remained on the payroll made do with reduced salaries. It seems the community’s government ought to be able to implement similar austere measures.
These unique times call for unique solutions. There’s nothing unique about raising taxes. It’s an overused strategy and usually the first one always reached for by government.
The encouraging news is that Spence is no rookie. He’s been part of the Glynn County educational system for decades, serving as athletics director and serving years as principal at both Brunswick High and Glynn Academy.
He knows the school system. Better yet, he knows the community and its children.