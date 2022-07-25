Glynn County Stadium has seen some of the county’s best sports moment take place between its bricks. Whether it is some of the classic rivalry showdowns between the Brunswick High and Glynn Academy football squads or nail-biting close soccer matches, the stadium is home to a wealth of memories.
It only makes sense that it be preserved and upgraded to keep up with the times.
Changes to the stadium have been occurring at a good pace over the last few years. New scoreboards and new locker room and office facilities have greatly enhanced the experience for home and visiting players, coaches and fans.
The most noticeable change is close to completion. The school board voted in January to spend $3.7 million in ESPLOST funds to replace the grass field at the stadium with synthetic turf.
Work to put in the new turf began shortly after graduation services were held in late May. The original completion date was estimated to be July 15 but like every other industry at the moment, supply chain issues have delayed the project a bit. Still, Glynn County Schools Athletic Director Steve Waters said the new turf will be ready to go when football season starts with a scrimmage on Aug. 12.
Anyone who sees the new field will no doubt be impressed. The alternating hues of green every five yards look immaculate, especially when paired with Brunswick High blue in one end zone and Glynn Academy red in the other.
Since it is the home field for both Brunswick High and Glynn Academy, the stadium’s field gets put through the ringer every school year. A plethora of football games, soccer matches, scrimmages and other events put a strain that took a noticeable toll on the field. This new turf will also be much more durable and hold up better to the abuse that comes with a stadium being in such demand.
That durability allows the stadium to host events that would have been unmanageable on the old field like the upcoming Georgia vs. Florida Border Classic in September. The three-day event will feature seven games between high school teams from both states facing off against each other. It will be a boon to the area, bringing in thousands of people to see their teams play.
Some may frown on such a large budget expenditure going to athletics instead of academics, but athletics play a crucial role in a students’ education. Those who participate learn skills such as working in a team environment that can’t be learned in a book.
Student athletes should be able to play in the best of conditions, and this new turf will do just that. We look forward to seeing our local squads put it to good use.