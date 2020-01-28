All of us have felt the need to revamp something. Maybe you want to paint a room a different color, put a new speaker system in your car or add some new clothes into your normal rotation. The out with the old and in with the new mentality serves more than a cosmetic purpose. A makeover — whether it’s your wardrobe or your home — can help you feel refreshed and more proactive.
The Golden Isles Convention and Visitors Bureau is giving a much-needed makeover to the signs that guide residents and visitors alike on St. Simons Island. Two new signs went up last week in the Pier Village area. They point the way to nearby attractions such as the pier, lighthouse, Neptune Park and the welcome center.
The two signs are part of a plan to revamp all the signs of St. Simons Island. A study conducted in 2017 and 2018 recommended replacing all the way-finding signs on St. Simons Island with 25 new signs.
The goal is to reduce clutter. In fact, McQuade said the total may not end up being 25 signs. The CVB is being cautious not to put up too many signs. While that may seem like a redundant thing — How can too many signs be a bad thing? — it does make sense if you think about it.
Clutter is a bad thing, especially on St. Simons Island. While you want visitors to be able to get around and know where they are going, that doesn’t mean you need a sign at every intersection pointing to a possible destination. Strategically placed signs can get the job done and fit into the aesthetic of the island.
The new signs are made of wood and each one that goes up will be appropriately sized for the area where it will sit. A bigger sign in an area like the airport would be warranted, as opposed to the Pier Village.
This change is not limited to St. Simons Island. The sign overhaul is a partnership between the CVB, the city of Brunswick and Glynn County. CVB is handling St. Simons Island while Brunswick will take care of signs inside the city limits and the county will take care of the mainland signs outside of the city limits.
The city, for its part, said that it is almost ready to start its part of the project, but needs to find someone to lead it after the departure of city manager Jim Drumm. The county, unfortunately, isn’t ready to go as it is focused on finding a funding source to pay for the project. It’s nice to see the agencies work well together, assuming all three projects are actually completed.
CVB is also asking for input on the new signs. If you have an opinion on how it looks, or think that a certain area needs one, reach out to CVB Marketing and Communications Manager Marcie Kicklighter at marcie@goldenisles.com and contribute to a worthy initiative.