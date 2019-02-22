Sometimes, it’s hard to see what a new law will turn into until it passes.
Last year, the Georgia legislature passed a law that allowed drivers on a divided road separated only by a center turn lane to keep moving if a school bus was stopped and a driver was heading in the opposite direction of the bus.
That went into effect over the summer, but this year’s assembly saw the flaws in that plan and passed Senate Bill 25. The bill was signed into law by new Gov. Brian Kemp and went into effect immediately.
The new law requires drivers to stop for a school bus when no physical barrier, such as a dirt median, concrete median or other types of barriers, separate the road lanes.
A sudden change like this can be confusing for drivers, so we thought it was important to remind drivers of the rules when it comes to stopping for school buses.
On a two-lane roadway, traffic coming from both directions must stop. If the two-lane roadway has a center turning lane, traffic from all directions must stop.
Traffic from all directions must also stop on four-lane roadways without any kind of separation and four-lane roadways with a center turning lane.
On a four-lane divided highway with a median separation, the only drivers that have to stop are the ones going the same direction as the school bus.
Marty Simmons, director of Glynn County Schools Transportation Department, told The News that the state led the nation in bus stop fatalities at one point. The new laws should help Georgia prevent that from happening again.
We are glad to see the legislature make a quick reversal on this matter. Not all politicians like to admit a mistake, but the correct decision was made to institute a new law.
The new rules make sense and will keep students safe as they make their way home. The slight inconvenience the new law may cause some drivers is worth it to help save lives.