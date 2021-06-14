The adjustments that were made by the Glynn County School System to continue providing its students with a quality education during the pandemic are commendable.
Teachers, school staff and others adjusted to the best of their ability to virtual learning when the school system canceled in-person learning for the rest of the school year in Spring 2020. Their dedication continued in the 2020-21 school season as they balanced a mix of in-person and virtual learning.
It is safe to say though that the circumstances of the last year or so were not the greatest for learning, especially with as sudden as the move to virtual learning was in 2020. It is likely that there are some students who are a little behind where they should be as they enter their next grade.
That’s why what the county board of education did at its Tuesday meeting was a good move. The board approved purchasing a three-year MAP program, which is an assessment system that will provide consistent data reporting on all grade levels from pre-K to 12th grade.
The MAP system was unanimously chosen by a committee over other assessment tools and is in use in 83 school districts.
The best part is the funding for the program is coming out of funds the school system received from the CARES Act. A program that can accurately assess where students are in their learning progression and what needs improvement should be a valuable asset for teachers as we begin to return to something closer to our normal, pre-pandemic lives.
If it turns out the program doesn’t do the job the county needs, they can (and should) stop using it after this three-year contract ends. Hopefully though, it will be a tool that helps teachers and school staff that can help them focus on areas of need in a student’s education.
We are extremely grateful for all the work our teachers and school staff do to educate students in Glynn County. It takes a special kind of person to be an educator. You have to be able to play many roles and adapt to different situations as the year rolls on. It is a job that comes with a lot of criticism and far too much meddling from politicians.
We are glad to have such dedicated educators in Glynn County who are focused on what matters most — the students and their performance.
Giving them the tools to help them do their jobs better is the correct choice.