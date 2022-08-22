When it comes to taking care of people with mental health issues, Georgia has lagged behind the rest of the nation — literally. The state ranks 51st — behind every other state and the District of Columbia — when it comes to mental health services offered.

After years of ideas and plans, the General Assembly passed a bill to help rectify the state’s pathetic ranking. Among other things the bill allows law enforcement to take individuals suspected of having a mental health issue to a facility for evaluation.

More from this section

COLUMN/PERSPECTIVE: New store puts spotlight on Indian foods

COLUMN/PERSPECTIVE: New store puts spotlight on Indian foods

The mural on the front of ARCO Supermarket looks like it could have been inspired by old TV shows except it’s too neat for “Green Acres.” Also missing is a guy lounging in bib overalls and straw hat while cradling a jug of ‘shine so that rules out “Hee Haw.”

Surgeon helps patients tackle spinal problems

Surgeon helps patients tackle spinal problems

Anytime one is facing spinal issues, with surgery possible in the future, is unnerving. But Dr. Thomas Lawhorne, MD, a board-certified orthopedic spine surgeon with Optim Orthopedics, can take some of the worry out of the process.