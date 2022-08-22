When it comes to taking care of people with mental health issues, Georgia has lagged behind the rest of the nation — literally. The state ranks 51st — behind every other state and the District of Columbia — when it comes to mental health services offered.
After years of ideas and plans, the General Assembly passed a bill to help rectify the state’s pathetic ranking. Among other things the bill allows law enforcement to take individuals suspected of having a mental health issue to a facility for evaluation.
Perhaps with an eye to the one part of the new law, the Glynn County Police Department is bringing in reinforcements to help out the department and to better serve citizens.
County Police Chief Jacques Battiste announced at a Police Advisory Panel meeting last week that the department will form a Behavioral Health Response Team. The new team pairs officers trained in dealing with people experiencing emotional crises with mental health experts. The pairing allows officers to handle situations where an informed mental health assessment is the difference between someone going to jail or to a medical facility.
The committee focused on finding ways to improve the state’s mental health services noted that more than 50% of men and women in jails and prisons suffer from mental illness. Brunswick Judicial Circuit District Attorney said last year that between 35% and 40% of people incarcerated in the Glynn County Detention Center take behavior medications.
Police officers are likely to be the first people to interact with someone going through a mental health crisis. Having a team dedicated to handle such situations makes a lot of sense.
It also helps to pair the team with a mental health professional. Coastal Community Health Services Chief Executive Officer Dr. Kavanaugh Chandler is working with the department to shape the response team, and Battiste said experts are willing to go out on a call that may require immediate assistance.
We are thankful that the county police department is creating this team. We are also grateful to the experts who are volunteering their time to help the community.
The state’s dismal record on mental health won’t go away overnight. Steps like the bill passed this year and the police department’s new response team show the state is moving in the right direction. It will help those in need get the treatment they need instead of sitting in a jail cell.