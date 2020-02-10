The News joins the brave men and women who’ve preserved our freedom in expressing excitement and joy about the ongoing development of the community’s new Veteran’s Memorial Park. When finished, it will be a proud statement about those who served in the American military.
As Bennie Williams, chair of the Veterans Council of the Golden Isles, recently pointed out, it will be “dream come true” for those who have wished for a special place of recognition for some time. It will be a place for reflection and remembrance, especially on special occasions like Veteran’s Day and Memorial Day.
In a way, the park will almost be pulling double duty. In addition to honoring veterans, it will greet visitors and tourists driving into downtown Brunswick via U.S. 341. They will see first-hand just how valued veterans are in the Golden Isles.
Our veterans have long deserved this. The community is able to now make it possible through the collection of a 1 percent Special Purpose Local Sales Tax it passed several years ago. Funds designated for the memorial site fell short of what’s planned for the park, but the Glynn County Commission understands its significance and agreed the county would kick in the rest. Several of the commission’s members are veterans themselves.
Including the Merchant Marine in the Veteran’s Memorial Park is an excellent decision. Dozens of Liberty ships that supplied troops and supplies to our forces abroad during World War II were built in this port and launched from Brunswick, and thousands lost their lives at sea trying to deliver them.
It’s not that Glynn County has ever forgotten those who’ve stood against foreign aggression or the sacrifices they made. The names of those who gave the last full measure of devotion in the preservation of this nation’s freedom are etched in stone in memorials on the lawn on the G Street side of the old county courthouse. The community will always remember their sacrifice and the sacrifices of loved ones never seen again.