Those who follow college football, and we know there are a lot around here who do, are familiar with the oftentimes ruthless world of recruiting. College coaches will press any advantage they can to try to convince a recruit to come to their school.
That is the nature of the beast. No matter how good a coach is, you still need the best players possible to execute the plays. Come July 1, all college coaches in Georgia will have a new incentive to offer athletes when they make their recruiting pitch.
On Thursday, Gov. Brian Kemp signed into law a bill allowing student athletes at Georgia colleges, universities and technical colleges to earn compensation for use of their name, image and likeness. Georgia joins several other states — including its neighbors/rivals Alabama and Florida — in passing such NIL laws for college athletes.
It is unfortunate that state legislatures have had to step in where others have failed in allowing college athletes to earn money off of their own names like any other college student is able to do. The NCAA, which claims to want what’s best for student athletes, has dragged their feet on this movement for years. Congress, which moves about as fast as the NCAA, has also been incredibly slow in coming up with a federal bill that would do the same thing the state bills do. In fact, Georgia’s new bill is set to end either in the middle of 2025 or whenever Congress gets around to passing some kind of federal NIL legislation.
Georgia’s bill also comes with some requirements that should benefit the athletes beyond just granting them NIL compensation. College athletes in Georgia will be required to take five hours of financial literacy and life skills workshops to help them prepare for receiving more funds.
The bill also bars schools from offering cash and other incentives to high school recruits and requires sports agents seeking to represent college athletes to obtain the same type of license needed to represent professional athletes. These stipulations should help keep out any leaches looking to take advantage of college athletes.
While many of us love college sports, it is impossible to look at the billions of dollars it brings in and not wonder why the athletes can’t use their own names to earn a little bit for themselves. Attending classes and playing sports at the collegiate level doesn’t leave a lot of time to work even a part-time job.
This new law will allow college athletes to make some money and perhaps learn skills such as marketing and branding that will help them once they step off the field and into the corporate world. The new law may be another recruiting tool for colleges, but it also will be good for the athletes in the long run.