On Tuesday, some of the city’s electorate went to the polls to elect a new mayor. We say some because only a small sliver, about 15% of the registered voters in the city, actually cast their votes in the runoff election.
While the voter turnout numbers are disappointing, we know who will be Brunswick’s next mayor. Cosby Johnson defeated Ivan Figueroa in the runoff to succeed current mayor Cornell Harvey, who could not run again because of term limits. Johnson got a staggering 75% of the runoff vote to Figueroa’s 25%.
We congratulate Johnson on his victory, and tip our hat to Figueroa and all of the other mayoral candidates who put their name into the ring to be Brunswick’s next mayor. Public service is a calling, and we appreciate all of the candidates who were willing to step up to lead the city.
Only one person could win however. It will now be up to Mayor-elect Johnson to lead the city starting in 2022. He has some big shoes to fill as Mayor Harvey has led the city with distinction during his eight years as mayor.
While the city is moving in the right direction, there are still challenges ahead.
One big potential hang-up could be the upcoming tax negotiations with the county. Both of the
Golden Isles’ governing bodies have been on friendlier terms in recent years, but things can get tense and complicated when money is involved. How big a piece of the pie each one gets will depend on several factors, including if the city wants to take back control of its recreational programs from the county. It ceded that right to the county in the last LOST negotiations.
The continued growth of downtown Brunswick should also be a priority for the incoming mayor. The area has seen an uptick in developers bringing more housing by turning unused buildings into stylish habitats. More still needs to be done, and it starts with coming up with a plan for the block where the former Oglethorpe Hotel sat. It is a prime property that could be used for housing, businesses and other means.
There are also future problems that continue to haunt the city such as downtown flooding. The city, as well as the county, must find ways to combat the rising waters that could be in our future. As Tropical Storm Elsa showed in July, it only takes a stalled tropical wave to cause a myriad of problems.
There will no doubt be more challenges that arise during Johnson’s tenure as mayor. We wish him the best of luck as he prepares to lead the city for the next four years.