Federal and state grants for establishing a mass public transit system, particularly in small communities like Brunswick, ought to include a warning label. If they did, it might read something like this: Warning, accepting a grant to launch a bus transportation service could be hazardous to your financial health.
Cities larger than Brunswick in this and other states complain incessantly about their bus services. In short, they’re money losers. Fees are kept low to encourage ridership, but not enough people hop aboard to cover all costs associated with the service.
Brunswick city commissioners are working on establishing a service with a $1.7 million grant from the Georgia Transportation Department. Mayor Cornell Harvey foresees it as an asset. He notes it will serve the inner city and provide employers a larger field of applicants. In this respect he is right. Riding a bus is usually by far the more affordable option for individuals who lack their own means of transportation.
Sustaining it, however, is another matter. It’s failed here in the past, and there’s nothing to indicate it will be successful today. In 2009, after a past experimental run flopped, a proposal to fund the service with a communitywide tax surfaced. The tax would have generated approximately $17 million, it was estimated, which would have been more than enough to support the $12 million annual cost of providing a public transit service with limited stops. Rides would be free. The idea was quickly rejected.
Times have changed, those eager for a bus service are apt to say. The community has changed. There is more to do downtown, for example, like dining out. Parking on St. Simons Island continues to be a problem and will only get worse as more people discover the Golden Isles and make it their home. Jekyll Island is blooming attraction-wise. A bus service to these and other places could ease parking issues and allow more people to move around.
But would enough people take advantage of it to make it feasible? An even more important question is whether this is even the right time to be trying. The COVID-19 pandemic remains a reason to curtail travel and public exposure.
City commissioners must give this more thought. They’re already wondering how they are going to pay to install a splash pad the city has already purchased for Mary Ross Waterfront Park. They do not need a boondoggle.