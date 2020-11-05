Glynn County and neighboring counties will be sending two freshmen legislators to Atlanta when the Georgia General Assembly convenes for the 2021 session in January. Sheila McNeill will be seated in the state Senate and Buddy DeLoach in the state House.
Both are Republicans, which means they will be seated with the majority. Republicans outnumber Democrats in both chambers and currently occupy the office of governor with Brian Kemp.
McNeill and DeLoach will join Rep. Don Hogan, R-St. Simons Island, in making up our local delegation. Hogan, who was re-elected to his post Tuesday, will be the senior member of the group. We extend our congratulations to all three on their victories.
Neither McNeill nor DeLoach will require lessons in politicking. Both are intimately aware of how issues live and die. That bodes well for the districts they will be representing.
Our hope is that both are as responsive to the folks at home as their predecessors. Sen. Ligon and Rep. Jones were always open and quick to respond to public inquiries, including times they found themselves on the hot seat. They did not dodge tough questions or attempt to hide from criticism.
This open line of communication is essential to good government. Without it, Glynn County has only three voices in the state legislature. An open line of communication between the three and home gives a voice to the entire district, including the 80,000-plus who reside in Brunswick and the unincorporated areas of Glynn County.
This will add clout to their own voices. It lets the governor and other department heads know, as well as anyone thinking of seeking a statewide office in the future, that they are speaking for more than themselves. They are speaking for thousands of voters in their districts, voices that will help decide the fate of future state officeseekers.
An open line of communication with city and county officials ensures a smooth running government and will help avoid situations like one of the few bumps Glynn County ran into this year when two members of the community’s state delegation took it upon themselves to draw up legislation that threatened to impact local law enforcement. The attempt eventually failed, but not before creating hard feelings between county commissioners and the two legislators.
It would be best for all concerned to stay off that path. Communicate. If there is an issue, be open about it. We can do more for our community when we work together.