It’s hard to understand or follow what newly elected U.S. Sen. Raphael Warnock, D-Ga., and other critics are trying to say about the revised voting laws passed in Georgia’s current General Assembly. Little of what they are carping about makes any real sense, yet they go on spitting on the new laws and their backers as if they were something vile or evil.
One of their arguments insinuates that the new laws would oppress Black voters. In what way? The measures are binding on everyone, not just on one particular race or ethnic group. Read the legislation. They exempt no one.
Black voters have the same opportunities as everyone else to cast ballots. During early voting, they can vote any day of the week. There’s even a Saturday and Sunday thrown in during early voting periods for those unable to make their choice on any other day of the week.
Voting hours are the same for everyone too, as are qualifying rules for an absentee ballot. There are no parenthesis in the rules that exempt any race or ethnic group from the law.
In a letter seeking donations from constituents, Sen. Warnock practically implies that elections officials will deliberately attempt to damage the health of people by purposefully creating “five-hour” voting lines and refusing to provide those who stand in line for long periods of time water or food. Really? Who goes to a poll to eat?
To begin with, anyone who thinks they might get thirsty or hungry while waiting to vote could use that muscle in the head called a brain and bring a snack and a bottle of water to the poll with them. The idea that poll workers would even be responsible for feeding them is in itself entirely absurd.
How — or better yet, why — are Sen. Warnock and others coming up with this nonsense?
What is it that Sen. Warnock and others who subscribe to his way of thinking are trying to say? Maybe it’s just that he’s new at the job and really doesn’t know what he’s talking about, or maybe he and others are just trying to create sparks. Only they know for sure.
Rest assured, whatever the final outcome of the new voting laws, they will be mandated for everyone. True 21st century Americans would not have it any other way.