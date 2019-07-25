We have the utmost respect for the men and women who have bravely defended our country. Their heroism has earned them the right to be treated fairly by the VA when it comes to their health concerns.
Last week, the new director of the Carl Vinson Medical Center in Dublin, David Whitmer, spoke to a large group of veterans at a town hall meeting designed around explaining the Mission Act. The new federal law enables veterans to go to an outside network for some of their health care needs.
The biggest applause Whitmer got from the crowd though was a surprising announcement. A new, free-standing VA clinic is coming to Brunswick in the next two years.
The location for the new clinic has yet to be determined, but Whitmer said they plan to build within three or four miles of the existing clinic on Glynco Parkway. Whitmer added that the clinic will have the most modern equipment and services available, designed to the new VA standards.
Having an up-to-date clinic that is capable of handling more tasks is a great first step for taking care of our local veterans. With the medical center in Dublin located about two and a half hours away from Brunswick, an updated modern clinic could help some veterans by not having to travel so far for some of their appointments.
The Mission Act will also play a role in helping out local veterans, as it gives veterans local health care options if they live more than 60 minutes from a VA hospital.
Whitmer said the changes the VA is making are aimed at transforming the organization into a highly reliable organization. The VA is doing that by modernizing its internal systems, hiring more staff and enabling veterans to get procedures done locally after they have been approved.
Whitmer and the VA are also trying to improve their care options for rural areas. Whitmer said he is seeking a grant for a mobile clinic that can bring services to them.
The VA has not been highly thought of by some people. From his words and actions so far, it is clear that Whitmer wants to change any negative notions that may be lingering for some people.
That’s why it is encouraging that along with his announcement of a new clinic, he will also be holding two town hall meetings a year in Brunswick. This most recent towfn hall was the first in Brunswick in the last three years.
We are encouraged that Whitmer has a strategy that will help bring better care to our area’s veterans. We look forward to seeing what else can be implemented to provide the best care possible for those that fought for our freedom.