With the passing of the gavel at Wednesday’s City Commission meeting, Brunswick officially has a new mayor. Cosby Johnson was sworn in as Cornell Harvey’s successor, along with new city Commissioner Kendra Rolle and re-elected Commissioner Felicia Harris.
Johnson emerged from an eight-person field seeking the office, defeating Ivan Figueroa in the runoff election. Harvey was unable to run for another term due to term limits.
Rolle beat three opponents who ran for former Commissioner Vincent Williams’ seat without going to a runoff. Williams gave up his post to run for mayor.
Harris ran unopposed to maintain her seat on the commission.
Johnson and Rolle will join with current Commissioners Harris, Julie Martin and Johnny Cason to guide Brunswick forward through the ever-changing landscape the world finds itself in at the moment. If Wednesday’s first impression is any indication, the city is in good hands.
After being sworn in, Johnson encouraged a commitment to hard work and unity. He emphasized that something special can be built by working together.
He also invoked words his father told him before he passed — “Be good.” He implored those gathered to apply that motto to the way the government is run.
“Find a moment to do good, and find a better way to make government good,” Johnson said.
Rolle struck a similar tone to Johnson in her remarks. Both seem eager and excited to help guide the city forward.
The good news is that the city is already trending upward. The revitalization of downtown Brunswick continues to move in the right direction with more housing becoming available and more businesses finding success by setting up shop in the area. It will be up to the City Commission and local stakeholders to make sure it continues to grow.
The city has so far weathered the storm that is affecting all of us since the COVID-19 pandemic began in March 2020. City leaders will no doubt face more challenges as it continues.
Public safety will always be at the top or near the top of issues concerning citizens. A recent spate of shootings that included the death of an 18-year-old are a concerning development that will require action.
City leaders will face a raft of challenges over the next four years. The only way to successfully deal with each will be by working together.
New city leaders Johnson and Rolle seem ready to do just that.