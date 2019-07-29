There is probably no tougher position to be in than replacing a legend. We see this often in sports when a legendary coach or player retires, leaving some impressive shoes, and expectations, to fill. Imagine what it must have been like for Ray Goff when he had the Herculean task of replacing Vince Dooley as head football coach at the University of Georgia.
But you don’t have to be playing or coaching a sport to be replacing a legend in a competitive environment.
Ralph Staffins took over as president of the Brunswick-Golden Isles Chamber of Commerce two months ago, replacing former president Woody Woodside, an Isles legend in his own right. Woodside was in the role for 35 years and played a key role in the growth that took place in the Golden Isles during that time.
Staffins knows he has big shoes to fill, but the good news is that he is not intimidated by the task at hand. That is an important quality to have when replacing one of the best chamber presidents anybody could ask for.
Another important thing is having the backing of Woodside. Staffins told The News that he has known Woodside for years and speaks with him often. If any questions arise, we have no doubt Woodside can provide the answers.
Staffins is already getting to work quickly. The chamber is working to increase membership by 5 percent, develop a three-year strategic plan, qualifying for U.S. Chamber of Commerce certification and conduct a complete marketing plan this year.
“We want to make sure our brand represents the business community, Golden Isles and Brunswick,” he said. “We’re going to look at everything we’ve been doing from a marketing aspect.”
Staffins said he took to the job not only because the chamber was an “incredible organization with a statewide presence,” but like many who have come to call the Isles home, he was attracted by the quality of life the area offers.
We are excited to welcome Staffins and his family to the community and look forward to seeing what he can do to push the chamber and the Golden Isles forward.