We are big supporters of doing what it takes to bring more businesses to the Golden Isles. We may be a bit biased, but we don’t understand how businesses could see the advantages this area has to offer and not choose to set up shop here in Glynn County.
Another group that feels the same way we do is the Brunswick and Glynn County Development Authority. The authority is preparing to create an aggressive business development plan to attract new investments to our part of Georgia.
To show how serious they are about this campaign, the authority hired a new director of business development to oversee the drive to get more companies to the Golden Isles. Vanessa Wagner will be joining the authority on June 1 and we hope she hits the ground running when it comes to getting more business to Glynn County.
Wagner’s resumé shows that she is more than capable of succeeding with this task. She has more than 10 years of marketing, sales and business development experience in both the public and private sector. Her last job was as the small business and entrepreneurship manager of the Loudoun County Economic Development Authority in the Washington D.C. metro area. The county was No. 1 in Virginia for business growth from 2016 to 2018.
Like us, Wagner sees a lot of untapped potential for businesses in the Golden Isles.
“I am excited to bring the skills and experience I have gained in my past economic development and other marketing roles to support the long-term vision for Brunswick and Glynn County,” Wagner said. “During my visit to the area I was impressed with the infrastructure and existing resources for the business community. I can’t wait to help tell Brunswick and Glynn County’s story to help attract new opportunity.”
The competition Wagner beat out for the role shows not just how skilled she is at her job, it also shows the reputation the Golden Isles has in the business community. The authority received more than 100 applications for the job with more than half of the applicants having the needed qualifications and job experience.
We applaud the development authority for undertaking an aggressive campaign to help bring more businesses to the area. Wagner’s hiring to lead the campaign also deserves praise as she is more than qualified to lead the effort.
We are excited at the possibilities this campaign will bring. We look forward to more businesses seeing what the rest of us see in the Golden Isles and setting up shop in Glynn County.