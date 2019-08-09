Thursday was the first time that the new Burroughs-Molette Elementary School welcomed students for the first day of school. The old school, though, was not forgotten.
Instead of demolishing the entirety of the former Burroughs-Molette, a wing was left standing. That wing became the 10th Boys & Girls Club center to open in the county.
The new center is a replacement for the McIntyre Court center, which could house only about 165 children. The new facility is expecting to serve 400 to 600 students daily.
“We really are going to make a huge impact in this community by serving so many kids here,” said Brooke Parmelee, director of development for the Boys & Girls Club of Southeast Georgia.
The center is also a welcome addition in the eyes of Burroughs-Molette principal Mavis Jaudon, who said that the center will allow students to get some after-school tutoring and that even some of the teachers and staff will be able to work at the center in the after-school program.
Not only will the center provide students with extra tutoring, it also gives them a safe place to go after school. Students will also get to benefit from the Boys & Girls Club after-school programs, which include health and fitness, tutoring and mentorship, literacy and social development.
The new center is not only worth celebrating for the students that will have a place to go, it is also an example of what happens when government bodies and private institutions work together for the common good.
The wing of the former Burroughs-Molette, which formerly held the FACES pre-K program, was essentially donated to the Boys & Girls Club by the school system. The former McIntyre Court location was further away, meaning students had to take a bus or walk to the facility.
With the new center located next door to the new school, it makes it much easier for students to be able to reach the club. It also gives parents peace of mind that their children can be in a safe place where they can continue to learn until they are ready to come home.
We applaud the efforts of all involved to not only give the students of Burroughs-Molette a brand new, state of the art school, but to take full advantage of a resource like the former school to set up a safe place for the students to go when school is done for the day.
The Boys & Girls Club in our area does so much to help the youth of our community grow. Giving the organization a facility that can be used to reach more students is a tremendous gesture worth celebrating.