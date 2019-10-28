One of the most talked about projects from the 2016 SPLOST (Special Purpose Local Option Sales Tax) has been some kind of upgrade for the Glynn County Animal Control shelter. Everybody agrees that the current animal control shelter is not adequate enough for the animal controls’ needs. The question is whether to renovate the current facility or build a new facility.
The language that was approved by voters in 2016 gives the county leeway to do either option. But a glance back at past stories The News did in the leadup to the SPLOST vote would suggest only one option was sold to the community.
In all four stories The News wrote on the town halls held to sell the public on the SPLOST vote, there is no mention of renovating the current shelter. The only mentions are for a new animal control shelter.
Even if the specific language to the SPLOST resolution didn’t mention a new shelter, it is pretty obvious that the county’s intention — and what they told the public in 2016 — was to use the money to build a shelter. County officials should be held to that and build a new animal control shelter.
Our view on this matter is also heavily swayed by what animal control manager Tiffani Hill has told the commission. In a work session in April, Hill said that while animal control can get by with some renovations, a new shelter will be necessary at some point. Hill added that it feels like sometimes the shelter is being held together with “bubble gum and duct tape.”
If we have already set aside the money, let’s not put a bandage on the problem. Part of the reason people vote for SPLOST is for permanent solutions, not kicking the can down the road for another SPLOST.
But before the county approves a new shelter, we need to know why the cost for it keeps going up. The project had $1.5 million set aside for it from the 2016 SPLOST, and there is $1.33 million left after paying Ussery-Rule Architects to draw up plans for a new shelter.
Ussery-Rule pinned the cost to build the shelter at around $2.2 million to $2.5 million in 2018. The local architecture firm delivered a new estimate last month, according to county officials, this time putting the construction price at around $3.8 million.
What has changed within a year to cause such a dramatic price increase? Were the plans significantly changed to cause such a steep increase?
We think the right move is to build a new shelter, but the increased estimate from the architect is worrisome at best and suspicious at worst. There is no explanation for why the cost has skyrocketed.
Until the county can get a definite and stable cost for the project, and one that hopefully isn’t double the money that was set aside for the project, it needs to pump the brakes on the project.