Glynn County Animal Control is set to implement a program that will no doubt earn plenty of volunteers. After completing certain requirements, residents will be able to sign up as volunteers and take out shelter dogs on “field trips.”
It is not something just anyone will be able to do. First, interested people will have to complete animal control’s volunteer training course. When that is done, an officer will do a home check to make sure it meets the standards of the U.S. Department of Agriculture.
Volunteers will be instructed on the protocol for handling dogs in different locations before taking them out. Dogs are walked with special collars and leashes that indicate they are available for adoption. If they find someone interested in adopting the dog while they are out, they refer the person to animal control.
Approved volunteers will need to give at least a day’s notice in order to check out a dog. Animal control manager Tiffani Hill said the shelter has had success with sending dogs into the community to get adopted while “beta-testing” the program.
“We’ve already had four adopted just from them being out in the community,” Hill said.
The program makes a lot of sense. First, it gets the dogs out of the shelter, even if for just a little while. Second, prospective people looking to adopt a dog can see it out in the world and see how the dog interacts with people and its surroundings. They get to see the personality of the dog.
Third, this program is likely to bring in more volunteers for the animal shelter. We can picture people who love dogs taking advantage of the opportunity to spend an afternoon with a pooch to help it find a new family.
There is some fear that the dog could get attached to the people taking it out and feel a sense of abandonment again when that person takes them back to the shelter. While that is a legitimate concern, the benefits outweigh that potential in our eyes. Hill said the only way to truly keep dogs from getting attached is to keep them away from any contact with people, but that won’t help get them adopted.
The program has been very successful in other communities, and we think it has a chance to thrive here, where there are many animal lovers who will be happy to help the dogs at the shelter find their forever home.