The numbers are simply staggering when you look at just what it took to pull off the world’s largest amphibious invasion 75 years ago on the beaches of Normandy, France. To free France from the grip of Adolf Hitler’s German forces, 160,000 American, British and Canadian soldiers mounted arguably the most ambitious attack ever in the history of the world.
Supporting the attack were 200,000 seamen and 7,000 ships and 24,000 airborne troops and 12,000 aircraft. The soldiers were able to secure the beachheads, though many would pay the ultimate toll with at least 10,000 allied soldiers losing their lives fighting against the tyrannical armies of Hitler.
D-Day was the turning point in the European theater of World War II. The Allies were fighting to restore a righteous world that had been defiled by an evil man bent on not only world domination, but shaping it to his specifications. In order to do that, Hitler launched a campaign of atrocities that shocked the world.
What it would take to break Hitler’s grasp on Europe was a show of grand force by the Allies, something the world had never seen.
We can’t imagine what must have been going through the minds of the men who were going to storm the beaches of Normandy in the name of freedom 75 years ago today. They were willingly walking into the line of fire in order to secure a safer world. On average, they were six years younger than their German counterparts. They would also be at a strategic disadvantage as the German forces had the high ground well-defended.
The attack was divided into five sectors — Utah, Omaha, Gold, Juno and Sword — over a 50-mile stretch. The Americans landed at Utah and Omaha with the British forces taking Gold and Sword and the Canadians getting Juno.
Weather blew some troops off course and hampered the efforts of soldiers who parachuted in the night before the invasion. But the Allies fought through the problems, through the German defenses to get a foothold in France. That foothold would expand rapidly over across the continent. By May 1945, the Germans surrendered.
We will never be able to repay the debt we owe the men that stormed the beaches of Normandy 75 years ago. Their determination and sacrifice on that day would spell the end of Hitler’s grand plan for world domination.
They saved the world from a horrible fate. The Allies might have still won the war without D-Day, but the world would probably look a lot different. Thanks to those brave men who stood up against tyranny and oppression, we live in a world that is now freer than it ever has been.
We hope future generations continue to appreciate what we lost and what we accomplished 75 years ago.