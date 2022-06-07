Fewer American soldiers who participated in or who were counting on the success of the D-Day invasion of Europe during World War II are around today to have remembered the significance of this vital and historic battle that set the final stage for the defeat of Adolph Hitler and his Nazi Germany on June 6, 1944. Monday marked the 78th anniversary of the D-Day landings.
Hopefully this nation and the others that participated, as well as the rest of the free world, will never forget the sacrifices made that day by Allied forces.
Thousands landed on five beaches along the shore of France, some 156,000, it is estimated. Many lost their lives before they were even able to set foot on or off the beach, having been mowed down by enemy artillery and machine gun fire. Count 2,400 American soldiers among the casualties. That was the number of U.S. military personnel killed, wounded or missing in action on Omaha Beach.
All totaled, the number of casualties rose to 4,413 after only one day of fighting. It is a fraction of the estimated 226,000 casualties that would be recorded from June 6 until the Battle of Normandy concluded in August.
Costly but a necessary step in bringing down a despot who had much of Europe under his crushing thumb. It was a commitment among free nations, a commitment to stop the spread of an idea that led to the cold-blooded murder of millions of men, women and children just because of who they were.
The people of France and other European nations won’t soon forget. Many still observe what historians would call the largest invasion ever to take place to liberate conquered and oppressed people.
They celebrate the day with a heavy heart, given the tremendous cost of life, and they celebrate it with joy, given the result it eventually brought: the end of a human worldwide cancer.
It is the kind of selfless sacrifice and awesome feat that was very much characteristic of what is often referred to as the Greatest Generation of Americans. Include in that the Greatest Generation of Canadians, Britains, Australians and New Zealanders, among others.
To those who are still with us, thank you. Thank you for your determination and sacrifice.